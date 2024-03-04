 Saudi Arabia Introduces New Study Visa Program For International Students
Discover Saudi Arabia's new study visa program, designed to attract international students and scholars. Explore a wide range of academic options and contribute to the Kingdom's educational and research sectors. Apply now!

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, March 04, 2024, 04:35 PM IST
article-image
Representational Image

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has unveiled a groundbreaking initiative with the launch of a new educational visa program aimed at international students aspiring to study in the country.

Announced during the Human Capacity Initiative conference in Riyadh on Thursday, February 29, the "Study in Saudi Arabia" visa program is a collaborative effort between the Ministry of Education (MoE) and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

The primary goal of this visa initiative is to draw in international students and scholars, thereby bolstering the educational and research sectors of the Kingdom.

Implemented through the dedicated "Study in Saudi Arabia" platform, prospective international students can easily access the visa application process. The platform offers a diverse array of study options, ranging from short-term courses to comprehensive academic programs, catering to a wide range of academic interests and career aspirations.

Beyond facilitating academic pursuits, the platform also aims to cultivate academic and cultural collaboration, aligning with Saudi Arabia's overarching vision outlined in Saudi Vision 2030, which prioritizes the development of the education sector and the attraction of global talent.

Saudi Arabia Introduces New Study Visa Program For International Students

