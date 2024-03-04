Sainik School Result 2024: AISSEE Class 6, 9 Final Answer Key, Result at exams.nta.ac.in Soon

The All India Sainik School Entrance Examination (AISSEE) 2024 is expected to release the results approximately six weeks after the end of the exams, aligning with the schedule. Candidates can access the AISSEE result 2024 through the official links at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE , ntaresults.nic.in/AISSEE

Candidates can stay tuned to the official website for the most recent updates regarding the Sainik School Result 2024.

Key Dates:

AISSEE 2024 Exam Date: January 28, 2024

Provisional Answer Key Release: February 25, 2024

Last Date for Objections: February 27, 2024 (Until 5:30 PM)

Expected AISSEE 2024 Final Answer Key: 1st week of March

Anticipated Sainik School Result 2024 Date: 1st week of March

Checking AISSEE Result 2024 – A Step-by-Step Guide:

Visit at exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE , exams.nta.ac.in/AISSEE

Click on the Sainik School Result 2024 link.

Submit the login information.

View and download the scorecard.

Keep a hardcopy for future reference.

Details Mentioned on Sainik School Result 2024 PDF:

Candidates must scrutinize the AISSEE result 2024 for the following information:

Student Name

Parents’ Name

Roll Number

Class

Category

Subject-wise total correct answers

Subject-wise obtained marks

Total marks obtained

Qualifying Statistics

Passing Marks for AISSEE Result 2024:

Unreserved (General), OBC (NCL), Defence Ex-servicemen: 25% in each section/subject and 40% aggregate.

SC/ST: Admission based on relative merit, subject to medical exam and document verification.