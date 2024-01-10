 SAD Leader Demands CBI Probe And Minister's Dismissal In School Molestation Case
Opposition leader demands CBI probe into school molestation case and urges dismissal of Education Minister. Calls out Chief Minister for not visiting victims' families.

IANSUpdated: Wednesday, January 10, 2024, 09:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image |

Chandigarh, Jan 10 (IANS): Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia on Wednesday demanded a CBI probe into the molestation of girls in a government elementary school in Majitha town, besides calling for the dismissal of Education Minister Harjot Bains.

In a statement here, Majithia said in case, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann did not dismiss the Education Minister immediately, it would be surmised that he was siding with the perpetrator behind the heinous act instead of the victims and their parents.

He also questioned why the Chief Minister had not visited the victim families till now.

"You have time to attend Vipassna retreats and ferry your boss Arvind Kejriwal across the country but you don’t have time to visit adolescent victims of sexual abuse."

Majithia also demanded the arrest of teacher Rakesh Kumar, who had allegedly molested the adolescent girls. He said it was condemnable that the teacher had not been arrested even seven days after registration of a FIR in the case. He demanded the dismissal of the teacher from government service, alleging that "this has not been done till now because Rakesh Kumar is being protected by AAP leaders".

Students Protest Over Insect-Infested Meals At Osmania University Hostel In Hyderabad
article-image
