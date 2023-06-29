Saayoni Ghosh, Tollywood Actor-Politician Summoned In Connection With Education Scam

The Bengali actress is probable to face hours of grilling regarding a serious suspicious financial transaction | Scam/ representative pic

A news that has raised many eyebrows. Saayoni Ghosh, a Tollywood plus politician was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Saayoni, who is a Trinamool Congress Youth leader did receive the ED summon. This was in connection with the ongoing teachers' recruitment scam in West Bengal. She is called to the Kolkata office on June 30 for questioning about the matter.

In line with a few reports, the Bengali actress is probable to face hours of grilling regarding a serious suspicious financial transaction. Saayoni Ghosh's name reportedly was under the scanner following a recent investigation. This is in connection with properties of Kuntal Ghosh, the expelled TMC youth leader. He was arrested in the education scam in January earlier this year.

Read Also Bengal school job scam: Education secretary appears before CBI

Leader from TMC:

Leader of the opposition in the Bengal assembly, BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari said, “Why summon Ghosh and not arrest her instead? She received expensive property from Kuntal Ghosh.”

Following that, former Bengal Education minister Partha Chatterjee, his close friend Arpita Mukherjee and several senior officials of the education department have already been arrested for their alleged involvement in the scam.

On May 20, the CBI questioned Abhishek Banerjee for nearly 10 hours in connection with the recruitment case. Banerjee was interrogated after his name was mentioned by Kuntal Ghosh, a former TMC state general secretary who was arrested by ED on January 21. Ghosh was expelled from TMC two months after his arrest.

Jiban Krishna Saha, the TMC legislator from Burwan in Murshidabad district, was arrested by CBI on April 17.

Manik Bhattacharya, the legislator from Palashipara in Nadia district and former president of the primary education board, was arrested by ED in October last year.