RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Correction Window Opens Tomorrow; Here's How To Change

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024 | Canva

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: The Rajasthan Subordinate and Ministerial Services Selection Board (RSMSSB) will start an online application correction window for Conductor Recruitment 2024 from November 13 to November 19, 2025. Candidates who have already submitted their applications can make any changes via the official RSMSSB portal at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Note: This allows candidates to confirm that their application forms are correct. The board has stated that no offline revisions will be permitted, and applicants are fully accountable for any errors that are not remedied within the allotted timeframe.

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Editable areas

The rectification service allows candidates to change their personal information, educational credentials, pictures, and signatures. Errors in sub-categories, marital status, and TSP area can all have an impact on eligibility and exam results.

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: Correction fees

To make amendments to their application forms, candidates must pay an online charge of Rs 300.

Read the official notice here

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024: How to make the changes?

To make the changes in the form, candidates need to follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: After this, click on the “Recruitment” tab and then select RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024.

Step 3: Next, to access the application form, applicants need to log in with credentials such as their application number, date of birth, and other necessary details.

Step 4: Now, review all the details carefully, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 5: Download the confirmation page and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Note: Before submitting revisions, applicants must carefully study their forms and ensure that all information is correct.

About RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024

RSMSSB Conductor Recruitment 2024 invites applications for bus conductor posts in Rajasthan, offering vacancies for eligible candidates through a written examination.