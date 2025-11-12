Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 Soon | Canva

The Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 will shortly be made public by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). The answer key is available to candidates who took the written exam on November 2, 2025, at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official RSSB website. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 850 Village Development Officer positions throughout the state.

Aspirants can use information like their application number and birthdate to access the answer key.

The answer key will contain a complete set of correct answers to all questions presented on the exam. Along with the answer key, the RSSB will provide a method for candidates to file complaints if they discover anomalies in the provisional answer key.

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025: How to download?

Candidates can examine and obtain the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 via the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the necessary login credentials, such as application number & date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Next, the RSSB VDO answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RSSB VDO answer key 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Step 6: Now, follow the guidelines mentioned on the website to submit objections (if any).

Note: The RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 will allow applicants to double-check their answers prior to the final selection. Before the final answer key is released, applicants can raise objections to the preliminary answer key, which will be reviewed by the board.

Why has the RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 been released?

The release of the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 is a significant milestone in the selection process, allowing applicants to evaluate their performance and submit challenges for accuracy.