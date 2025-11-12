 Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

The Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 will be released soon by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) on the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Aspirants can use information like their application number and birthdate to access the answer key. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 850 Village Development Officer positions throughout the state.

Sakshi GuptaUpdated: Wednesday, November 12, 2025, 04:18 PM IST
article-image
Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 Soon | Canva

The Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 will shortly be made public by the Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB). The answer key is available to candidates who took the written exam on November 2, 2025, at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in, the official RSSB website. This recruitment drive will fill a total of 850 Village Development Officer positions throughout the state.

Aspirants can use information like their application number and birthdate to access the answer key.

The answer key will contain a complete set of correct answers to all questions presented on the exam. Along with the answer key, the RSSB will provide a method for candidates to file complaints if they discover anomalies in the provisional answer key.

Read Also
Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,700 Posts Begins; Check...
article-image

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025: How to download?

FPJ Shorts
VIDEO Shows Tribal Children Wading Through Muddy Roads To Reach School In AP's Vizianagaram
VIDEO Shows Tribal Children Wading Through Muddy Roads To Reach School In AP's Vizianagaram
Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda Ties
Maharashtra ATS Searches Thane, Pune Premises In Probe Linked To Arrested Engineer With Al-Qaeda Ties
India’s Deal Activity Hits $16.8 Billion In October, IPO Listings Peak
India’s Deal Activity Hits $16.8 Billion In October, IPO Listings Peak
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More
Masik Shivaratri 2025: Date, Muhurat, Rituals And More

Candidates can examine and obtain the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 via the processes outlined below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of RSSB at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the “RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025” link.

Step 3: After this, enter the necessary login credentials, such as application number & date of birth, and then submit.

Step 4: Next, the RSSB VDO answer key 2025 will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Download the RSSB VDO answer key 2025 PDF and take a printout of the same for further reference.

Step 6: Now, follow the guidelines mentioned on the website to submit objections (if any).

Note: The RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 will allow applicants to double-check their answers prior to the final selection. Before the final answer key is released, applicants can raise objections to the preliminary answer key, which will be reviewed by the board.

Why has the RSSB VDO Answer Key 2025 been released?

The release of the Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 is a significant milestone in the selection process, allowing applicants to evaluate their performance and submit challenges for accuracy.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

VIDEO Shows Tribal Children Wading Through Muddy Roads To Reach School In AP's Vizianagaram

VIDEO Shows Tribal Children Wading Through Muddy Roads To Reach School In AP's Vizianagaram

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Enhances Work For 'EduCity Project'; Issues Tender Worth ₹116.5 Crore

Navi Mumbai News: CIDCO Enhances Work For 'EduCity Project'; Issues Tender Worth ₹116.5 Crore

Tension Erupts At Kerala University As SFI Activists Protest Against VC Mohanan Kunnummal, Accusing...

Tension Erupts At Kerala University As SFI Activists Protest Against VC Mohanan Kunnummal, Accusing...

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

Rajasthan VDO Answer Key 2025 To Be Released Soon; Here's How To Download

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Begins Today At cetcell.net.in; Check...

Maharashtra NEET UG 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Choice Filling Begins Today At cetcell.net.in; Check...