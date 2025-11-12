Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application Process For 2,700 Posts Begins; Check Eligibility Criteria & Other Details Here

Bank Of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 |

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Bank of Baroda has started the application process for Apprenticeship positions. Qualified applicants can apply for the positions by visiting the Bank of Baroda's official website at bankofbaroda.bank.in. This recruitment effort will fill 2700 positions inside the organisation. The registration procedure began on November 11 and concludes on December 1, 2025.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Eligibility criteria

A graduate degree in any discipline from a recognised university, or comparable qualifications recognised by the Central Government. The applicant's age should be between 20 and 28 years.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Selection process

The selection procedure consists of an online examination. The online exam will consist of 100 questions for 100 points. The exam lasts for 60 minutes. There will be no penalty marks for incorrect responses on the Objective tests.

Read the official notification for the Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: How to apply?

To apply, applicants must follow the steps mentioned below:

Step 1: Visit the official website of the Bank of Baroda at bankofbaroda.in.

Step 2: Click on the “Careers” tab and then select the Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025 link.

Step 3: After this, finish the registration process by providing basic details such as name, email ID, and phone number.

Step 4: Next, log in by entering the generated credentials and filling out the application form with the correct details.

Step 5: Now, upload the scanned copies of documents such as a photograph, a signature, and other necessary documents, pay the application fees, and then submit.

Step 6: Download the application form and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Direct link to apply for Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Minimum percentage mark

Aspirants must obtain a minimum percentage mark on aggregate (5% relaxation is given for SC/ST/OBC/PwBD applicants). The minimum qualifying marks on aggregate will be determined by the bank. The merit list will be drawn state and category-wise.

Bank of Baroda Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Application fees

The application cost for General, EWS, and Other Backwards Class (OBC) candidates is ₹800/-, while Persons with Benchmark Disability (PwBD) candidates pay ₹400/-. Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates are exempt from paying the application fee.