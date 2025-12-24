RRB Group D CBT 2025 Revised Exam Schedule Released At rrbcdg.gov.in; Check New Dates Here

RRB Group D CBT 2025 Revised Exam Schedule: The updated CBT exam schedule for RRB Group C 2025 has been issued by the Railway Recruitment Board. Candidates can check the exam dates on the regional RRBs' official website if they wish to take the Group D exam. This hiring campaign will fill the organisation's 32438 open positions.

RRB Group D CBT 2025 Revised Exam Schedule: Important dates

Earlier scheduled CBT dates: January 1 to January 16, 2026

Revised CBT dates: January 8, 9, February 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, 9 and 10, 2025

Overall CBT window: November 27 to January 16, 2026

RRB Group D CBT 2025 Revised Exam Schedule: Steps to download exam schedule

The procedures listed below can be used by candidates to verify the exam dates:

Step 1: Go to the regional RRBs' official website, rrbcdg.gov.in.

Step 2: On the home page, select the RRB Group D 2025 revised CBT exam schedule notification.

Step 3: Candidates can review the information by opening a new PDF file.

Step 4: Download the file and save a hard copy in case you need it later.

Direct link to check the revised exam schedule pdf

RRB Group D CBT 2025: Admit card details

About ten days before the exam date, the link for SC/ST candidates to view the exam city and date and download their travel authorisation will become live on the official websites of all RRBs. Four days before the exam date specified in the exam city and date notification slip, the e-admit card will be accessible for download.

RRB Group D CBT 2025: Exam pattern:

The examination will consist of 100 questions in total.

General Science: 25 questions

Mathematics: 25 questions

General Intelligence and Reasoning: 30 questions

General Awareness and Current Affairs: 20 questions

Candidates can visit RRBs' official website for further information.