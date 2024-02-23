RPSC Releases Admit Cards For Statistical Officer Exam 2023, Check Details Here

Representative Image

The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has recently announced the release of admit cards for the Statistical Officer Exam 2023, which became available on February 22. This notification brings relief and excitement to candidates preparing for this crucial examination. To access their admit cards, candidates need to visit the official website of RPSC at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Scheduled for February 25, the RPSC Statistics Officer Competitive Examination, 2023, will be held from 11 am to 1:30 pm at designated centers in Ajmer and Jaipur district headquarters. This exam serves as a significant milestone for candidates aspiring to pursue careers in statistical analysis and related fields.

As per the guidelines, candidates must arrive at the examination center at least 60 minutes before the commencement of the exam. It's imperative to adhere to this timeline to ensure a smooth and hassle-free entry process. Latecomers risk being denied entry to the examination hall, so punctuality is key.

It's essential for candidates to carefully review the information provided on the admit card, including personal details, exam center location, and timing. Any discrepancies should be immediately brought to the attention of the exam authorities for resolution.

To access the admit card, applicants can adhere to these straightforward instructions

Go to the authorized site at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

Go to the homepage and click on the Admit Card for Statistical Officer 2023 link.

Provide the necessary login information and then proceed to submit.

Now, confirm the information on the admission card before downloading it.

Be sure to print out the admit card for future use.