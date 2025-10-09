RPSC RAS Mains Result Declared; 2,461 Candidates Shortlisted For Interview Round

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024 | Official Notification

RPSC RAS Mains Result 2024: The Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) has announced the RAS Mains Result 2024, opening up the door for the final round of the state's top administration recruitment process. The RPSC RAS mains result 2024 PDF can be checked and downloaded from rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

As per the notification, 2,461 candidates cleared the mains exam and are now eligible to sit for the personality test and interview round.

The RPSC RAS Mains exam was conducted on June 17 and 18, 2025, for the candidates who had cleared the prelims stage. The recruitment process has been taken to fill a total of 1,096 administrative and allied service vacancies in Rajasthan.

Along with the results, the Commission has also published category-wise cutoff lists for various groups, i.e., General, OBC, SC, ST, and others. RPSC RAS Mains scorecards and cutoff information can be downloaded from the official website at rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in.

RPSC RAS Mains Cut Off Marks | Official Notification

In its public notice, RPSC warned aspirants that their candidature might be cancelled at any stage if they are declared ineligible according to recruitment rules. The interview and viva voce schedule will soon be declared on the website of the commission.

Aspirants who have reached the interview stage are hereby advised to check the official website on a regular basis for information about the subsequent phase of the RPSC RAS 2024 selection process.

Rajasthan RAS Mains Result 2024: Here's How To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website-- rpsc.rajasthan.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link 'Rajasthan RAS Mains Result 2024' on the homepage

Step 3: The Rajasthan RAS Mains Result PDF will appear on the screen

Step 4: Download the Rajasthan RAS Mains Result PDF and take a printout for future reference.