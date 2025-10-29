Robotics Education Transforms Rural Learning In Gujarat | File Pic (Representative Image)

Mehsana: In a quiet corner of Vithoda village, the classrooms of PM Shri K.B. Shah Anupam Primary School are buzzing with the excitement of innovation. Here, young students are learning not just from books but from robots, thanks to a newly launched Robo Lab under the PM Shri scheme.

Supported by the government and the school's management committee, the Robo Lab introduces students from classes 5 to 8 to the fascinating world of robotics. They learn how robots are made, what materials are used, and how these machines can be applied in daily life.

"In our school, we are running a Robo Lab where we teach students from classes 5 to 8 how robots are made and what materials are used in building them, starting from the basics," explains Mahendra Kumar Patel, the robotics teacher at the school.

The initiative emphasises learning by doing. Trained teachers guide students through hands-on activities, from understanding sensors to assembling small robotic models that respond to commands.

"The robotics that is taught to us, we really enjoy that," says Maheta Yana Kalpeshkumar, a student. "We learn how robots work, what can be done with them, and how to make them function using the materials we have at school." Another student, Devam Rajesh Kumar Pandya, adds, "We have a lot of fun in the Robo Lab. Our teachers teach us how robots are useful in our lives and how sensors and other things are used to make them." This effort is doing more than teaching technology; it's bridging the educational gap between rural and urban schools. For many children in Mehsana, the Robo Lab is their first exposure to the kind of practical, technology-driven learning often found in city schools.

Principal Prajapati Kanubhai Bhikhabhail proudly shares, "In Gujarat, it is often said that villages are now progressing towards becoming like cities. Keeping this in mind, under the Government's PM Shri scheme, our school has started various initiatives such as a Science Lab, Robotics Lab, Maths Lab, Science Exhibitions, and other innovative projects that are helping our students move forward with modern learning." With projects like the Robo Lab, Gujarat is proving that innovation knows no boundaries. By bringing technology to the grassroots, the state is nurturing a generation of rural students ready to step confidently into the future of science and technology.