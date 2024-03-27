Rise In Student Opportunities And Stipends At Top Indian Educational Institutions

Representative Photo

This year, there has been a notable increase in the number of promising opportunities for students in renowned educational institutions in India, such as IIT Mandi, RV College of Engineering in Bengaluru, and Vellore Institute of Technology. It is worth mentioning that at IIT Mandi, 27 students have successfully obtained stipends of Rs 1 lakh or higher from different technology companies, indicating a promising trend in terms of student opportunities.

The number of students at RV College of Engineering earning stipends of over Rs 1 lakh per month has increased significantly, with 39 students now receiving such stipends, as reported by Times Of India. This marks a notable increase from the previous year when only 8 students were receiving similar stipends. The Times of India has also revealed that around 30 students at Vellore Institute of Technology have been awarded stipends of Rs 1 lakh.

Furthermore, apart from the aforementioned advancements, the current year has witnessed the emergence of appealing internship programs provided by prominent companies such as Couchbase and Amazon. These internships offer generous stipends, ranging from Rs 1.1 lakh to Rs 1.2 lakh.

As a result, there has been a significant rise in opportunities for students studying at prestigious educational institutions in India. Enthusiastic students at VIT and RV College of Engineering are eagerly taking advantage of these internships, motivated by the increasing demand for technical expertise and problem-solving capabilities.

V Samuel Rajkumar, the Director of the Career Development Centre at VIT, emphasizes the importance of skills and a learning mindset in obtaining these positions. In addition, Professor Ranganath D, the Dean of Placement at RV College of Engineering, points out that companies like Amazon, UiPath, and Microsoft are giving stipends of up to Rs 1.4 lakh for technical roles. Notably, Walmart, Goldman Sachs, and Palo Alto have also contributed by offering Rs 1 lakh stipends. There are also reports of Google providing a Rs 1 lakh stipend.

A significant number of students who have finished internships with these technology companies have been able to secure permanent positions. Himani Sood, the pro-chancellor at Chandigarh University, emphasized that there is a high rate of conversion from internships to full-time roles, particularly with leading technology companies in India that offer annual salaries ranging from Rs 40 lakh to Rs 65 lakh. Moreover, international positions also offer attractive compensation, with some reaching up to Rs 1 crore annually, according to a report by TOI.