RICS SBE students secure placements in top organisations

RICS School of Built Environment, providing education in the built environment sector, announced successful placements of the (Batch 2020-2022) with leading domestic and international organizations.

So far, the placement process has drawn 90 organisations, including 40 new ones. Well-known corporate names including internationally renowned property consultants like CBRE, JLL, Cushman & Wakefield, Turner & Townsend, Tata Consulting Engineers, ICICI Bank, Knight Frank, Livio, Homelane, Xanadu Realty etc, have offered placements to RICS SBE students.

"We are pleased to inform you that more than 70 percent of our 2020-2022 students have already been placed in some of industry's most renowned organisations at RICS School of Built Environment. Our objective is to advance our students' entrepreneurial and employability skills continuously,” remarked Ashwani Awasthi, RICS SBE’s Managing Director.

"It is quite heartening to see the industry supporting our students wholeheartedly and finding their skill-sets relevant in a highly dynamic market situation. It reinforces our belief in the institution's underlying principle of "for the industry, by the industry," added RICS SBE's Placements Director, Saravpreet Singh.

The placements are ongoing and RICS SBE intends to accomplish them by the end of the session, it said.

Published on: Friday, March 25, 2022, 05:54 PM IST