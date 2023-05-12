Remembering Malgudi Day's author, RK Narayan on his death anniversary

RK Narayanan's death anniversary | Wikipedia

As world remembers the Renowned author, R. K. Narayan on his death anniversary, May 13, let's recall about his famous book collection and Life & Career.

Malgudi Days

Malgudi Days is a collection of short stories by R. K. Narayan published in 1943. The plot is set in the fictitious South Indian town of Malgudi. In this Novel he typically portrays the peculiarities of human relationships and the ironies of Indian daily life, in which modern urban existence clashes with ancient tradition. His style is graceful, marked by genial humour, elegance, and simplicity.

The classic book was also composed into series, directed by Kannada actor and director Shankar Nag. The series 'Malgudi Days', comprising thirty nine episodes, was first telecast on Doordarshan in 1986.

In 2004, the project was revived with film-maker Kavitha Lankesh replacing the late Shankar Nag as director. The new series was telecast from April 26, 2006 again on Doordarshan.

About RK Narayan

Rasipuram Krishnaswami Iyer Narayanaswami commonly known as R.K. Narayan was born in a Tamil Brahmin family on 10 October 1906 in Madras (now Chennai, Tamil Nadu), British India.

Narayan was an avid reader, and his early literary diet included Dickens Wodehouse, Arthur Conan Doyle and Thomas Hardy.

When he was twelve years old, Narayan participated in a pro independence march, for which he was reprimanded by his uncle as the family was apolitical and considered all governments wicked.

RK Narayan's Education

The Novelist's grandmother gave him the nickname of 'Kunjappa', a name that stuck to him in family circles.

She taught him arithmetic, mythology, classical Indian music and Sanskrit.

According to Laxman, the family mostly conversed in English, and grammatical errors on the part of Narayan and his siblings were frowned upon.

While living with his grandmother, Narayan studied at a succession of schools in Madras, including the Lutheran Mission School in Purasawalkam, C.R.C. High School, and the Madras Christian College Higher Secondary School.

Career of RK Narayan

According to the Britannica, Narayan completed his education in 1930 and briefly worked as a teacher before deciding to devote himself to writing. His first novel, 'Swami and Friends' (1935), is an episodic narrative recounting the adventures of a group of schoolboys.

Among the best-received of Narayan’s 34 novels are:

The English Teacher (1945)

Waiting for the Mahatma (1955)

The Guide (1958)

The Man-Eater of Malgudi (1961)

The Vendor of Sweets (1967)

A Tiger for Malgudi (1983)

Narayan also wrote a number of short stories; collections include

Lawley Road (1956)

A Horse and Two Goats and Other Stories (1970)

Under the Banyan Tree and Other Stories (1985)

The Grandmother’s Tale (1993)

In addition to works of nonfiction (chiefly memoirs), he also published shortened modern prose versions of two Indian epics, The Ramayana (1972) and The Mahabharata (1978).

RK Narayan's Awards and achievements:

Narayan won numerous awards during the course of his literary career.

He won his first major award, in 1960, the Sahitya Akademi Award for The Guide.

When the book was made into a film, he received the Filmfare Award for the best story.

In 1964, he received the Padma Bhushan during the Republic Day honours.

In 1980, he was awarded the AC Benson Medal by the (British) Royal Society of Literature, of which he was an honorary member.

In 1982 he was elected an honorary member of the American Academy of Arts and Letters.

He was nominated for the Nobel Prize in Literature multiple times, but never won the honour.

In 1986, he was honoured by Rajyotsava Prashasti from Government of Karnataka.

In May 2001, Narayan was hospitalised and the legendary writer died on 13 May 2001, in Chennai at the age of 94.