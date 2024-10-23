Registration For PM Internship Scheme 2024 Closing Soon; Apply Here To Intern With Top Companies

Representative Image

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024 registration is closing soon, on October 25, 2024. Interested candidates are urged to register quickly to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates wishing to apply can register though the official portal pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The scheme, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, aims to provide opportunities for students to intern with India's top 500 companies for 12 months.

Eligible candidates are those between 21 and 24 years old, of Indian nationality, and having passed High School/Higher Secondary School or holding certificates from ITI, diplomas from Polytechnic Institutes, or graduate degrees like BA, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. However, those employed full-time or engaged in full-time education are not eligible.

The selected interns will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. Top companies like TCS, ONGC, and Mahindra & Mahindra will offer internships. Candidates will also receive a certificate upon completing the internship.

Important Dates

Important dates to note are: registration (October 12-25, 2024), company selection (November 7, 2024), offer letters (November 15, 2024), and the first batch commencement (December 2, 2024).

How to Apply:

1. Visit pminternship.mca.gov.in.

2. Click the registration link on the homepage

3. Fill the application form, uploading required documents

4. Select up to five preferred internships

5. Cross-check and submit the form

6. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, one can go to the official website.