 Registration For PM Internship Scheme 2024 Closing Soon; Apply Here To Intern With Top Companies
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRegistration For PM Internship Scheme 2024 Closing Soon; Apply Here To Intern With Top Companies

Registration For PM Internship Scheme 2024 Closing Soon; Apply Here To Intern With Top Companies

Eligible candidates (21-24 years old, Indian nationals, and students/graduates) can apply for 12-month internships with top companies like TCS, ONGC, and Mahindra & Mahindra. Benefits include monthly stipends of..... Read More

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, October 23, 2024, 01:49 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image

The Prime Minister Internship Scheme 2024 registration is closing soon, on October 25, 2024. Interested candidates are urged to register quickly to avoid the last-minute rush. Candidates wishing to apply can register though the official portal pminternship.mca.gov.in.

The scheme, announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2024, aims to provide opportunities for students to intern with India's top 500 companies for 12 months.

Eligible candidates are those between 21 and 24 years old, of Indian nationality, and having passed High School/Higher Secondary School or holding certificates from ITI, diplomas from Polytechnic Institutes, or graduate degrees like BA, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. However, those employed full-time or engaged in full-time education are not eligible.

The selected interns will receive a monthly financial assistance of Rs 5,000 for 12 months and a one-time grant of Rs 6,000. Top companies like TCS, ONGC, and Mahindra & Mahindra will offer internships. Candidates will also receive a certificate upon completing the internship.

FPJ Shorts
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Who Cares? Gym Toh Chalu Hi Rahega': Netizens React To Viral Study Suggesting Gym Equipment Have 362 Times More Bacteria Than Toilet Seat
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
'Asked Me To NOT Worship My God, Was BRAINWASHED': Chahatt Khanna Opens Up On Converting To Islam For Ex Husband Farhan Mirza
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
Zomato Raises Platform Fee To ₹10 Ahead Of Festive Rush; Netizens React
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed
Maharashtra Elections 2024: Dharashiv's Dy District Election Officer Shirish Yadav Goes Missing, Case For Unccounted Assets Filed

Important Dates

Important dates to note are: registration (October 12-25, 2024), company selection (November 7, 2024), offer letters (November 15, 2024), and the first batch commencement (December 2, 2024).

Read Also
RBI Summer Internship: Registration Starts; Check Eligibility, Link To Apply
article-image

How to Apply:

1. Visit pminternship.mca.gov.in.

2. Click the registration link on the homepage

3. Fill the application form, uploading required documents

4. Select up to five preferred internships

5. Cross-check and submit the form

6. Take a printout for future reference

For more details, one can go to the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!

CTET 2024 Application Form Correction Window To End Soon!

Over 85% Of School Students Use AI Tools Like ChatGPT For Career Guidance; Many Lack Access To...

Over 85% Of School Students Use AI Tools Like ChatGPT For Career Guidance; Many Lack Access To...

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table To Be OUT Soon, Check Latest Update, Past Trends HERE

CBSE Board Exam 2025: Time Table To Be OUT Soon, Check Latest Update, Past Trends HERE

Registration For PM Internship Scheme 2024 Closing Soon; Apply Here To Intern With Top Companies

Registration For PM Internship Scheme 2024 Closing Soon; Apply Here To Intern With Top Companies

Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here

Indian Navy SSR, MR Result 2024 OUT; Check Here