Registration deadline for MBBS courses, new medical colleges extended by NMC

For the new academic year 2023–2024, the National Medical Commission has extended the registration deadline for undergraduate MBBS courses, new medical colleges, and increased medical seats. Up to August 31 you can submit your application online at nmc.org.in, the official website.

NMC in its notification said, "after due consideration, the medical assessment and rating board of National Medical Commission hereby extends the date and time for receipt of the applications upto August 31 (6 PM)".

The following documentation is required to be submitted with applications by medical colleges: a certificate of necessity, permission to affiliate with the specified Performa, and hospital information. The registration date was August 10, and applications were first solicited beginning on July 21.

The NMC meanwhile advised medical colleges offering postgraduate programmes to look out for the mental health and wellbeing of their students by making sure they get enough sleep, weekly off, counselling, approved leaves, and a pleasant working environment.

According to PTI, the commission has also requested that these universities submit action-taken reports on the problem and the practises they employ, specifically mentioning instances of suicide, gender bias, and dishonour to a woman's decent.