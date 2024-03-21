Register For MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024 Today! Apply Now On cetcell.mahacet.org

Maharashtra CET Cell | File Photo

Mumbai: Registration for MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024, administered by the Maharashtra State Common Entrance Test (CET) cell, commences today, March 21. Eligible candidates may apply for the examination on the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org. The deadline for application is April 11, 2024.

This CET serves as the gateway for admission to BCA, BBA, BMS, and BBM programs for the academic session 2024-25. Applicants who have cleared the Class 12 (HSC) examination or its equivalent, as well as those appearing for it, are eligible to apply.

Fee Structure for MAH BCA, BBA, BMS, BBM CET 2024:

Open category candidates from Maharashtra state, Outside Maharashtra State (OMS), and J-K migrant candidates are required to pay Rs 1,000 as the application fee. Backward class categories [SC, ST, VJ/DT- NT(A), NT(B), NT(C), NT(D), OBC, EWS] and Persons with Disability Candidates from Maharashtra only have a reduced fee of Rs 800. Payment methods include Internet Payment, Credit Card/Debit Card (RuPay/Visa/MasterCard/Maestro), Internet Banking, IMPS, Cash Cards/UPI, and Mobile Wallets/UPI.

Application Process for MAH BCA CET 2024:

Candidates can apply for the exam by following these steps:

1. Visit the official website, cetcell.mahacet.org

2. Click on the link for candidate registration

3. Register and create login credentials

4. Log in using the generated credentials and complete the application form

5. Upload the necessary documents and make the payment

6. Save the form and download the confirmation page for future reference