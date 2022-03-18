Reduce CBSE Term 1 weightage, discussion picks pace on Twitter

As CBSE Class 12 students await Term 1 results, a discussion on Twitter picks up pace regarding the weightage of the examination.

Ever since CBSE announced that results would be out soon, there have been polarizing opinions of students on the weightage of the term 1 exam.

While some are requesting the board to reduce the weightage, others do not see a point in doing so.

A CBSE student Suraj Mandal on Twitter, wrote, " I have worked extremely hard and might score well too. So what about me if the weightage gets reduced?"

On the contrary, Vanshika Yadav, another CBSE student, claimed that some students have passed through cheating.

"Reduce the weightage of term 1. It's unfair to us because most of the students cheated and got full Marks," she said.

Similarly, many other students are asking for less weightage.

"Please give less weightage of term 1 compared to term 2," wrote Stuti Suryavanshi.

Another student thinks that the weightage of term 1 should be reduced and term 2 should be increased.

Shivam Sawant wrote on Twitter, "Please reduce the weightage of Term 1 and increase the weightage of term 2 to 70% as the paper was not checked properly. Please recheck the paper as marks are not proper."

Published on: Friday, March 18, 2022, 08:16 PM IST