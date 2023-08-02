RBI Releases Merit List for Grade B Phase I Exam 2023 At opportunities.rbi.org.in

RBI Grade B 2023 exam | Image Credit: GettyImages

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has released the merit list of Grade B (General) Phase I exam 2023. The merit list is available for download at the official website, opportunities.rbi.org.in for all those who took the Grade B (General) Phase I test in 2023.

RBI conducted the first phase exam on July 16 at various exam centres. All those whose number is mentioned in the first phase list can appear for the second phase exam scheduled for August 19, 2023 & September 02, 2023.

The official notification states, "Only the candidates who are shortlisted on the basis of results of Phase-I examination will be given the Phase-II (Paper-II and Paper-III) examination for Grade 'B' (DR) (DSIM)- PY 2023 & the Phase-II (Paper-I and Paper-II) examination for Grade 'B' (DR) (DEPR)- PY 2023, respectively.

RBI is recruiting for 291 vacancies in different departments. 222 vacancies are for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–(General), 38 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DEPR and 31 are for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)–DSIM.

Steps to download RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list:

Visit the official website of RBI - opportunities.rbi.org.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list'.

It will take you to a new PDF notification where you need to click on the respective paper you appeared for

RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list will appear on the screen.

Download RBI Grade B Phase 1 2023 merit list and save it for future reference.