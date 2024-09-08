 RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!
RBI Recruitment 2024 Exam For Grade 'B' Officers On September 14; Check All Test Details Here!

The RBI recruitment exam for Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)—DEPR and DSIM will take place online on September 14, 2024, in two shifts. Admit cards are available on opportunities.rbi.org.in for eligible candidates.

Siksha MUpdated: Sunday, September 08, 2024, 04:02 PM IST
article-image
RBI |

RBI Recruitment 2024: The recruitment exam for the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) hiring campaign will be conducted on September 14, 2024.

The exam is set to be conducted online, that is, via a computer. There will only be questions in Hindi and English.

This test will be administered in two shifts. It is imperative that applicants attend both shifts. It is advisable to download each shift's individual admit card from the RBI website. The location, date, and time of the paper-based exam(s) and shifts are specified on both admit cards.

Admit Card Details

The admit cards for the above-mentioned exam have been released on the official website at opportunities.rbi.org.in.

The only applicants who can download their admit card are those who are qualified for the test.

Candidates will need to enter their login information, such as their application number and date of birth (DoB), in order to view the admit card. The admit cards have been released for the posts of Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)—DEPR and Officers in Grade ‘B’ (DR)—DSIM posts.

Items permitted into the venue for Candidates

Candidates will be permitted to carry only the following items with them into the venue:

A simple pen (Blue/Black)

Photograph

Admit Card

Letter of Undertaking

Other Exam-related documents

Transparent Water Bottle

The applicant must show up at the exam site within the time window indicated on their admit card. Examining candidates who arrive late will not be allowed to take the test. As per the official notification, candidates are required to report at least fifteen minutes in advance, as specified on their admit card.

If a candidate receives the minimum combined scores in Papers I and II of Phase I, as decided by the Board based on the number of openings, they will be shortlisted for Phase II.

