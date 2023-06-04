RBI begins registration for various posts, apply online at rbi.org.in; check details here

RBI begins registration for various posts | File/ Representative

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has started the online Registration for the Managerial and other posts. Eligible and Interested candidates can apply online through the official site of RBI at rbi.org.in. The Application process by the RBI began on May 29 and the last date to fill the application form is June 20, 2023.

Exam Date

The examination will be conducted on July 23, 2023.

Vacancies

Legal Officer in Grade B : 1 Vacancy

Manager (Technical-Civil) : 3 Vacancies

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha) : 5 Vacancies

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade A : 1 Vacancy

Eligibility Criteria

Legal Officer in Grade B: Bachelor’s Degree in Law from any University/College/Institution, recognized by UGC and the Bar Council of India with a minimum of 50% marks or equivalent in the aggregate of all semesters/years.

Manager (Technical-Civil): Bachelor’s Degree in Civil Engineering or equivalent qualification with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): (i) Second Class Master’s Degree in Hindi/Hindi Translation with English as a subject at the Bachelor’s degree level; OR (ii) Second Class Master’s Degree in English with Hindi as a subject at the Bachelor’s degree level along with Post Graduation diploma in translation; OR (iii) Second Class Master’s Degree in Sanskrit / Economics / Commerce with English and Hindi as subjects at the Bachelor’s Degree level along with Post graduate diploma in translation.(In lieu of a subject of Hindi at Bachelor’s degree level, one may have recognized Hindi qualification equivalent to a Bachelor’s Degree); OR (iv) Master’s Degree in both English and Hindi/Hindi Translation, of which one must be Second Class.

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade A: Bachelor’s Degree in Arts/Commerce/Science and (ii) Master’s Degree in ‘Library Science’ or ‘Library and Information Science’ of a recognized University/ Institution with a minimum of 60% marks or equivalent grade in aggregate of all semesters/years.

Age Limit: (Min and Max age)

Legal Officer in Grade B: 21 Years & 32 Years

Manager (Technical-Civil): 21 Years & 35 Years

Assistant Manager (Rajbhasha): 21 Years & 30 Years

Library Professional (Assistant Librarian) in Grade A: 21 Years & 30 Years

Selection Process:

Selection will be through Online and Offline Examinations and Interview for all posts. The process of selection is different for all posts. Candidates can check the complete selection process post wise on the notification.

Application Fees

GEN / OBC / EWS category candidates will have to pay ₹600 +18% GST as application fees, SC / ST/ PwBD category candidates will have to pay ₹100 +18% GST.