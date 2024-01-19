Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha: IIT Bombay To Work Half-Day On January 22

Global Tech Slowdown May Hit IITB Placements Again | File Photo (Representational Pic)

With the consecration of the Ram Mandir drawing close, the Indian Institute Of Technology, Mumbai (IITB), has sent across a circular that says that January 22, the day of the ceremony, will observe a half-day closing.

The circular, obtained by the Free Press Journal, says, "As per instructions from the Central Government, the Institute will observe a half-day closing (till 2.30 PM) on 22nd January 2024."

The circular adds that classes will happen as usual in the afternoon. "All afternoon/evening slots, starting from 2.00 PM, are shifted by half an hour, starting from 2.30 PM onwards. The schedule for compensating missed classes of the morning slots will be intimated in due course," the circular says.

Several states declare holiday for educational institutions

This decision is made in response to the Maharashtra government's announcement of a public holiday on January 22nd. Various states such as Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Goa, Chattisgarh, and Haryana have already declared a holiday on January 22nd for schools and educational institutions.

Almost 11,000 dignitaries, including renowned cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, as well as Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan have received invitations to attend the consecration ceremony on Monday.