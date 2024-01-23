 Rajasthan: Teacher From Government School Rapes, Murders Class 11 Student
Crime against student | Representative Photo

In a shocking incident, a 17-year-old girl, a Class 11 student, fell victim to a brutal crime allegedly committed by her own school teacher in Barmer district. The police disclosed on Monday that the lifeless body of the young student was discovered in a water tank.

The accused, identified as Prahladram, reportedly took advantage of the absence of the girl's family, who were attending a wedding, and entered her residence on Sunday morning. Prahladram is alleged to have raped and killed the girl before callously disposing of her body in the water tank, according to Surbhan Singh, the Station House Officer at Bakhasar police station.

"When the girl's family members returned home, they could not find her. Later, they found her body in the water tank,” explained Singh.

Manhunt underway

Currently, Prahladram is on the run, and law enforcement is actively pursuing efforts to apprehend the accused. The community is grappling with shock and grief, raising serious concerns about the safety of students in educational institutions. The police are urging anyone with information about Prahladram's whereabouts to come forward.

(Inputs from PTI)

