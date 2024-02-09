Rajasthan Staff Selection Board Reschedules CHO Re-Examination For 2024, Check Details Here

Image Credit: GettyImages (Representative)

The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board in Jaipur has rescheduled the Community Health Officer (CHO) Re-Examination for 2024. Originally planned for February 19, 2023, the exam was canceled and is now set for March 3, 2024. The purpose of this exam is to fill 3,531 job vacancies in the healthcare industry.

Candidates will receive a distinct notification for obtaining the Temporary e-Admit Card from the Board's website www.rsmssb.rajasthan.gov.in. It is advised to rely on information solely from reputable newspapers or the Board's official website.

The Board posted a job vacancy for the Community Health Officer (Contract) Recruitment Examination-2022 on November 1, 2022. The test planned for February 19, 2023, was called off according to press release number 829 dated December 29, 2023. As a result, the Board has decided to set a new date for the exam on March 3, 2024.

The examination is scheduled to take place from 03:00 PM to 04:30 PM on that day. Candidates must ensure that they fulfill the criteria established by the Board.

The board cautions individuals against engaging in cheating or any form of dishonest conduct during the examination. Those found guilty will be subject to harsh consequences, such as fines of up to Rs 10 crore and possible imprisonment. Additionally, they could be barred from participating in future exams.

During the exam, each question will have five options. Candidates must fill the circle next to the right answer using a blue pen. Not doing so will lead to losing some marks. Failing to mark more than 10% of the circles will make candidates ineligible. They'll get extra time to make sure they answer every question.