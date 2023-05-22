 Rajasthan RBSE 2023 results: Class 10 scorecards expected shortly; check details
Rajasthan RBSE 2023 results: Class 10 scorecards expected shortly; check details

Rajasthan RBSE 2023 results: Class 10 scorecards expected shortly; check details

Following past trends, the Rajasthan Board Class 10th Results 2023 are anticipated to be announced through press conference from the RBSE head office in Ajmer.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 22, 2023, 04:14 PM IST
Rajasthan RBSE Class 10 Results | Representational Pic

Rajasthan RBSE 2023: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is expected to release the RBSE Class 10th Results 2023 very soon. Students who took the exam can get the RBSE 10th result 2023 link online at rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in.

Board officials are to declare the class 10th results by the end of the month, as oer media reports. Local media sources state that the board is currently evaluating answer sheets, after which the RBSE class 10th results will be released.

How to download the RBSE Class 10 2023

  1. Visit rajresults.nic.in, the official website for the RBSE 2023 result.

  2. To view the results, go to the link for the student's class.

  3. In the results box, enter your roll number and click submit.

  4. The Rajasthan board exam results for 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

  5. Download and print for future reference

