Rajasthan Police Constable 2024 Admit Card Released At police.rajasthan.gov.in

The Rajasthan Police Department has released the exam admit card for the post of constable. Candidates who have applied for the Constable posts can download their admit card from the official website, police.rajasthan.gov.in. All candidates who have passed the PET/PMT round and are shortlisted can download their admit card from the official website.

Important Details:

Written Exam Date: June 13/14, 2024

Number of posts: 3578

How to download the admit card 2024?

Visit the official website of Rajasthan Police, https://rjpolice.cbt-exam.in.

On homepage, click on the link of Constable posts hall ticket.

Enter your login credentials and submit.

Your admit card will appear in a new window.

Check the details and save.

Print it for future reference.