Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2024: Revised Schedule OUT, Seat Allotment Result To Be Declared Tomorrow

The Rajasthan Medical and Dental Counselling Board recently announced a revision to the NEET UG Counselling 2024 schedule. The purpose of these modifications is to expedite the state's admissions procedure for prospective medical students. The first round of Rajasthan NEET UG counseling's seat assignment results, which were originally supposed to be announced today, August 29, have been pushed back to tomorrow. Information on the first round of allotment will be accessible on rajugneet2024.org on August 30, in the evening, as per the updated timetable of admission-related events.

The allotment notice for candidates who are given a seat in the first round must be downloaded from the website between August 31 and September 5. The tuition fee must be deposited between August 31 and September 4 of each year.

Between August 31 and September 5, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., candidates must report and turn in their paperwork at the designated college desk at the academic block of SMS Medical College, Jaipur. A printout of the allotment letter, all original paperwork, the necessary bonds, two copies of the application form, and any other pertinent documentation must be brought.

We will notify you later on specifics regarding the next round of seat distribution. On October 1, the next class of students will start classes.

Important Dates

-Seat Allotment Result: August 30, 2024

-Printing of Allotment Letter: August 31 to September 5, 2024

-First-Year Tuition Fee Submission: August 31 to September 4, 2024

-Document Verification and Admission: August 31 to September 5, 2024

-Reporting to Colleges: August 31 to September 5, 2024

There will be several rounds to the counselling procedure, one of which will be for stray vacancies. In due course, the official website will publish the comprehensive timetable for all subsequent phases, which include registration, document verification, seat assignment, and reporting to the designated college.