UP NEET MDS 2024: Round 3 Seat Allotment Result OUT; Check Here | Official Website

The Uttar Pradesh National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Masters of Dental Surgery (NEET MDS) counselling 2024 Round 3 seat allotment result has been made public by the Directorate of Medical Education and Training, Uttar Pradesh. Candidates who have enrolled can view the seat allocation result on the official website, upneet.gov.in.



The Round 3 seat allocation result can be downloaded between August 28 and August 30, per the official counselling timetable. The deadline for accepting a seat and reporting to the assigned college for verification is August 30 for candidates who made the short list in the UP MDS 2024 Round 3 allocation.

How to check?



-Go to the official website, upneet.gov.in.

-Click the result link on the homepage after scrolling down to MDS counselling.

-A new webpage will appear on the screen.

-Choose the course and provide your email address and roll number.

-Your UP NEET MDS Counselling 2024 seat assignment result will be shown on the screen.

-Examine your outcome, save it, and print it out for future use.

Required Documents:



-Class 10 mark sheet

-Class 12 mark sheet

-NEET MDS admit card 2024

-NEET MDS result 2024 hardcopy

-BDS exam result mark sheets

-BDS degree certificate or provisional certificate

-Identity proof (PAN card, driving license, voter ID, passport or aadhaar card)

-Caste certificate (if any)

-Disability certificate (if any)

-Internship completion certificate

-Permanent or provisional registration certificate issued by the Medical Council of India (MCI) or State Medical Council (SMC)