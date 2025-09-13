 Rajasthan Govt School Vice Principal Beaten By Locals For Allegedly Inciting Students Against Hindu Religious Practices
In Bhilwara, Rajasthan, parents allegedly beat a government school vice principal after students claimed he discouraged Hindu practices, including wearing the "choti" and visiting temples. Police rescued him, and the Education Department has ordered an inquiry, placing him under APO.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 13, 2025, 01:00 PM IST
Rajasthan Govt School Vice Principal Beaten By Locals For Allegedly Inciting Students Against Hindu Religious Practices | File Pic (Representative Image)

Jaipur: The vice principal of a government school in Rajasthan's Bhilwara was allegedly beaten up by locals on allegations that he was inciting students against Hindu religious practices.

About The Incident

The incident occurred in Bagore area on Friday, following complaints from students to their parents, who then arrived at the school to confront vice principal Ranveer Singh Indoria, police said.

Parents alleged that the vice principal had been discouraging students from keeping religious symbols such as the "choti" (hair knot) and from making images of gods. They alleged that the vice principal used to tell students that gods do not exist and they should neither make pictures of them nor visit temples.

When some students informed their parents about the matter, their parents reached the school. Angered over the matter, they allegedly thrashed Indoria.

The police reached the school and rescued him. The Education Department has ordered an inquiry into the matter. The department has and placed the vice principal under APO (awaiting posting order), an official said.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

