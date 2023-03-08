Rajasthan: Governor issues orders for Vc’s appointment in two universities

e-Paper Get App
The statement, released on Wednesday, said Chandra was working as the director at the University of Delhi's Institute of Nano Medical Sciences while Pandey was a professor at RD University in Jabalpur at the time of their appointments.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 09:05 PM IST
Kalraj Mishra | File

Jaipur: Governor of Rajasthan, Kalraj Mishra has issued orders for the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in two universities. Ramesh Chandra has been appointed as Vice-Chancellor of Maharaja Surajmal Brij University in Bharatpur while Sheel Sindhu Pandey will take over the role at Raj Rishi Bhartrihari Matsya University in Alwar, according to an official statement.

Mishra issued the appointment orders in consultation with the state government.

