 Rajasthan: First-year MBBS Student Found Dead in Sikar
Rajasthan: First-year MBBS Student Found Dead in Sikar

Hanimesh Khant (20), a resident of Banswara district, was a first-year student of the Shri Kalyan Medical College

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, June 21, 2023, 01:34 PM IST
article-image
Police said the matter was being probed from all angles, including ragging and murder | File Photo

Rajasthan: An MBBS student was found dead behind a hostel in Sikar district of Rajasthan on Tuesday, police said. Hanimesh Khant (20), a resident of Banswara district, was a first-year student of the Shri Kalyan Medical College, they said.

Police said the matter was being probed from all angles, including ragging and murder.

The body was shifted to the mortuary of the district hospital and police have questioned some students who live in the hostel, an official said.

”Investigation is underway. Possibility of ragging and murder cannot be ruled out,” he said.

UP: MBBS student hangs self over 'breakup'
article-image

