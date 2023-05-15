 Rajasthan: Class 9 student protests against holiday homework
Rajasthan: Class 9 student protests against holiday homework

Pranjal, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) protested against the school administration for giving a load of homework during the summer vacation.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Monday, May 15, 2023, 08:14 PM IST
article-image
Class 9 student protested against holiday homework | Twitter @ Rajesh_Jamaal

Jhunjhunu: A 14-year-old student staged a unique demonstration in front of the Collector (District administrator) here on Sunday.

According to the tv 9, Pranjal, a class 9 student of Kendriya Vidyalaya (KV) protested against the school administration for loading students with homework during the summer vacation.

In protest the student did his homework in-front of the collector.

On the dharna (Protest), Pranjal said that he is not just sitting for himself but also for millions of students across the country.

"Holiday homework is a violation of the basic rights of any child", he added.

@Rajesh_Jamaal Tweets, According to the Pranjal, "Holiday homework is a malpractice and a stigma on the childhood. Holidays are meant to live a healthy life."

The student's protest against homework has been supported by his mother too.

The student on Sunday reached the collector's office with a Pen & copy and start doing his homework there.

The student said that he will protest against homework every Sunday from 10 am to 12 noon.

The student's mother said that schools give a lot of homework during the vacations which creates stress amongst the children thus increases suicide cases.

Pranjal has also written a letter to the District Collector, SP and Principal, Kendriya Vidyalaya to get rid of the holiday homework.

