 Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationRailway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a rectification window for candidates who applied for Technician Recruitment 2024.

SimpleUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 05:30 PM IST
article-image

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a rectification window for candidates who applied for Technician Recruitment 2024.

Candidates who want to make modifications to their application form can do so by going to the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, and editing the submitted forms.

Important dates:

Reopened application window: October 2, 2024

FPJ Shorts
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra
Bigg Boss 18: ‘Ego Massage Karne Ke Liye Eisha Aur Alice..,’ Devoleena Bhattacharjee SLAMS Karanveer Mehra After His Spat With Avinash Mishra
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!
NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!
In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
In-Flight Chaos: How Bomb Threats Soar Costs For Airlines, Stranding Passengers And Draining Budgets
'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident
'Don't Compare Yourself To Unrealistic Beauty Standards': Priyanka Chopra Shares Tips To Feel Confident

Correction window date open: October 17, 2024

Correction window closes: October 21, 2024

Total Vacancies:

Number of Vacancies: 14,298

Fees:

Candidates can pay ₹250/- for each alteration and submit it on the official website.

Read Also
Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications For 8,113 NTPC Vacancies: Apply Now! Check All Details...
article-image

Candidates who were unable to apply for the recruitment campaign previously were given another opportunity to do so.

During the application correction session, new applicants can modify their forms according to the conditions outlined in the notification, and existing candidates will be able to edit their information. During this time, you can change your educational qualification, zone and post choices, as well as your photo and signature.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!

NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2024 To Be Out SOON, Check Here!

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allocation Results Released

UP NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 3 Seat Allocation Results Released

IIT Madras To Launch First International Research And Innovation Centre In Dubai By 2025

IIT Madras To Launch First International Research And Innovation Centre In Dubai By 2025

Study In UK: University of Sheffield Invites International Students For MSc Artificial Intelligence,...

Study In UK: University of Sheffield Invites International Students For MSc Artificial Intelligence,...