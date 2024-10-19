Railway Recruitment Boards Opens Correction Window For Technician Recruitment 2024 Applications

The Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) have announced a rectification window for candidates who applied for Technician Recruitment 2024.

Candidates who want to make modifications to their application form can do so by going to the official website, rrbapply.gov.in, and editing the submitted forms.

Important dates:

Reopened application window: October 2, 2024

Correction window date open: October 17, 2024

Correction window closes: October 21, 2024

Total Vacancies:

Number of Vacancies: 14,298

Fees:

Candidates can pay ₹250/- for each alteration and submit it on the official website.

Candidates who were unable to apply for the recruitment campaign previously were given another opportunity to do so.

During the application correction session, new applicants can modify their forms according to the conditions outlined in the notification, and existing candidates will be able to edit their information. During this time, you can change your educational qualification, zone and post choices, as well as your photo and signature.

For the latest updates, candidates are advised to visit the official website.