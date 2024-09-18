 Railway Recruitment Board Opens Applications For 8,113 NTPC Vacancies: Apply Now! Check All Details Here
The application fee is Rs 500 for general candidates and Rs 250 for reserved categories, refundable after the first exam stage. Registration consists of two parts: registration and candidate login.

Megha Chowdhury_Updated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 01:26 PM IST
Indian Railways | Representational Image

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has officially started the online application process for 8,113 vacancies in the Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC), allowing eligible candidates to apply via the website rrbapply.gov.in. The registration opened on September 14, 2024, and will remain open until October 13, 2024.

This recruitment aims to fill various positions including Chief Commercial Cum Ticket Supervisor, Junior Account Assistant Cum Typist, and Senior Clerk Cum Typist across different Zonal Railways and Production Units of Indian Railways.

Candidates should be aware that they are allowed to apply to only one RRB; submitting applications to multiple boards will lead to disqualification. The official notification released on September 13 provides details about the eligibility criteria, syllabus, exam pattern, and other relevant information necessary for applicants.

In terms of important dates, the application process will be as follows:

- The last date to apply is October 13, 2024.

- Candidates can make fee payments from October 14 to 15, 2024.

- A modification window for application forms will be available from October 16 to 25, 2024.

Read Also
Konkan Railway Opens Recruitment for 190 Vacancies Starting September 16, Apply Here
Application Fees:

- General/OBC: Rs. 500 (refundable: Rs. 400 after appearing in 1st Stage CBT)

- SC/ST/PWD/Women/Ex-Servicemen/Transgender/Minorities/Economically Backward: Rs. 250 (refundable: Rs. 250 after appearing in 1st Stage CBT)

Required Documents:

- Valid Mobile Number

- Email ID

- Valid Photo ID Proof

- Board Examination Roll Number (Class X)

- Matriculation Certificate

- Other Relevant Documents

How to Apply:

1. Visit rrbapply.gov.in and click "APPLY" to register.

2. Fill out the registration form with basic details.

3. Log in with a valid email ID, mobile number, and password.

4. Enter required details, upload your photo and signature, and pay the application fee.

5. Print the application form for future reference.

It is also worth noting that candidates who registered for previous Centralized Employment Notifications (CEN) for positions like ALP, Technician, or Junior Engineer do not need to register again and can use their existing login credentials.

For a smooth application process, candidates are advised to keep all necessary documents handy.

