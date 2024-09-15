Konkan Railway Opens Recruitment for 190 Vacancies Starting September 16, Apply Here

Konkan Railway | Wikimedia Commons

The Konkan Railway Corporation Limited will open the online recruitment process for 190 vacancies tomorrow, September 16. Eligible candidates belonging to Maharashtra, Goa, and Karnataka can apply for it up to October 6 on konkanrailway.com.

Here are more details about post-wise vacancies:

Electrical Department:

- Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

- Technician-I II: 15 vacancies

- Assistant Loco Pilot: 15 vacancies

Civil Department:

- Senior Section Engineer: 5 vacancies

- Track Maintainer: 35 vacancies

Mechanical Department:

- Technician-I II: 20 vacancies

Operating Department:

- Station Master: 10 vacancies

- Goods Train Manager: 5 vacancies

- Points Man: 60 vacancies

Signal & Telecommunication Department:

- ESTM-III: 15 vacancies

Commercial Department:

- Commercial Supervisor: 5 vacancies

Konkan Railway Recruitment: Know Who Can Apply

- Land Loser Candidates: Candidates whose land has been acquired for a KRCL project can apply for these posts. The spouse (wife/husband), son, daughter, grandson, and granddaughter of land losers are also eligible. These candidates will get the first preference in the selection process.

- Other Than Land Loser Candidates:

- First Preference: Candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka with valid employment exchange cards registered along the Konkan Railway route.

- Second Preference: Candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka.

- Third Preference: Other candidates domiciled in Maharashtra, Goa, or Karnataka.

- KRCL Employees: Employees of the organization who have completed at least three years of regular service are also eligible.

Candidates who fulfill the above eligibility conditions and are between 18 to 36 years old as of August 1, 2024, can apply for these posts. The upper age limit has been increased from 33 to 36 to provide relief to candidates who may have exceeded the age limit due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Further relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.

For further information about the recruitment drive, check the notification here.