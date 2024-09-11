Railway Recruitment Board Announces Vacancies For 11558 NTPC Positions: Check Salary Structure, Eligibility & Exam Pattern; Direct Link Here

Indian Railways | Representational Image

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) has announced a recruitment drive for Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC) positions, as detailed in the official notification released on September 7. Interested candidates can register online at rrbapply.gov.in.

The recruitment aims to fill a total of 11,558 vacancies.

The application window for CEN 05/2024, covering Graduate Posts, opens on September 14 and closes on October 13, 2024. For CEN 06/2024, which addresses Undergraduate Posts, the application period is from September 21 to October 20, 2024.

Candidates should familiarise themselves with the RRB NTPC syllabus and exam pattern. The detailed notification, including educational qualifications, vacancy distribution, and exam details, is available in the PDF linked below:

RRB NTPC Short Notice

Vacancy Details:

- Graduate Posts: 8,113 vacancies, including roles such as Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor (1,736), Station Master (994), Goods Train Manager (3,144), Junior Account Assistant cum Typist (1,507), and Senior Clerk cum Typist (732).

- Undergraduate Posts: 3,445 vacancies, including positions like Commercial cum Ticket Clerk (2,022), Accounts Clerk cum Typist (361), Junior Clerk cum Typist (990), and Trains Clerk (72).

Salary Structure:

- Undergraduate Posts:

- Commercial cum Ticket Clerk: ₹21,700

- Accounts Clerk cum Typist: ₹19,900

- Junior Clerk cum Typist: ₹19,900

- Trains Clerk: ₹19,900

- Graduate Posts:

- Chief Commercial cum Ticket Supervisor: ₹35,400

- Station Master: ₹35,400

- Goods Train Manager: ₹29,200

- Junior Account Assistant cum Typist: ₹29,200

- Senior Clerk cum Typist: ₹29,200

Eligibility Criteria:

- Educational Qualification: Candidates must have completed graduation or 12th grade, depending on the post.

- Age Limit: For Graduate Posts, candidates should be between 18 to 36 years old; for Undergraduate Posts, the age limit is 18 to 33 years.

Application Process:

1. Visit the official website rrbapply.gov.in.

2. Create an account or log in if an account already exists.

3. Fill out the application form. Only one application per candidate for any or all notified posts is allowed.

4. Pay the application fee: ₹500 for general candidates (₹400 refundable), and ₹250 for SC, ST, Ex-Servicemen, PwBD, female, transgender, minorities, or EBC candidates (₹250 refundable).

Read Also Rajasthan Gram Panchayat announces 27,635 job vacancies

Selection Process:

1. CBT 1 (Stage 1)

2. CBT 2 (Stage 2)

3. Typing Test (Skill Test) / Aptitude Test

4. Document Verification

5. Medical Examination

Exam Pattern:

- CBT 1: Consists of 120 objective-type questions for a total of 120 marks. The duration is 90 minutes with negative marking of 1/3 for each incorrect answer. Subjects include General Awareness, Mathematics, and General Intelligence and Reasoning.

Candidates are encouraged to regularly visit official RRB website for updates on the recruitment process and any changes to the notification.