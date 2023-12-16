Rahul Gandhi Interacts With Harvard Students; Discusses About India, China | Twitter @RahulGandhi

Rahul Gandhi engaged in a discussion with students from Harvard University worldwide on Friday. He stressed that each student from India gets the essential experience and chances to become international representatives.

Sharing the glimpses of event on X, Rahul Gandhi writes, "Had a wonderful and engaging chat with a diverse community of Harvard students from across the world. The students were curious about a wide range of topics - about India, the rise of authoritarianism and challenges to democratic politics, geopolitical challenges posed by China, and new technology such as AI."

"I explained my views, especially on democratic production model, the power of listening, and India’s philosophical and spiritual traditions", added the MP.

The congress leader on the social media handle further posted, "Listening to these bright, confident minds made me more determined to fight to give every Indian student the same exposure and opportunity to become global ambassadors."

Had a wonderful and engaging chat with a diverse community of Harvard students from across the world.



The students were curious about a wide range of topics - about India, the rise of authoritarianism and challenges to democratic politics, geopolitical challenges posed by… pic.twitter.com/qm7drI2vhy — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) December 15, 2023

Rahul Gandhi criticizes the government for the security breach incident

The Congress leader today said that due to the policies of PM Modi, the youth of the country are not getting employment and the reason behind the security breach in Parliament is unemployment and inflation.

While speaking to the media on security breach in the Indian Parliament on Wednesday he asked , "Why did this occur?" and then he slammed Modi government policies.

