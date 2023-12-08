QS Sustainability Ranking 2024: BITS Pilani Ranks First 

BITS Pilani K K Birla Goa Campus | Representation photo

According to the most recent Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) sustainability rankings 2024, BITS Pilani has taken the top spot among private institutes and the seventh spot overall among Indian institutes. Performance in nine areas, including governance, social impact, and environmental impact, determines the rankings.

Categories for award

Thanks to its exceptional work toward the following Sustainable Development Goals, BITS Pilani has outperformed globally in mainly these categories - Climate-Related Action, Conscientious Production and Consumption, Communities and Cities that are Sustainable, Infrastructure, Innovation, and Industry, Good Work and Economic Development, Clean and Inexpensive Energy, Sanitation and Clean Water and Not in Need of Poverty.

A noteworthy project that demonstrates BITS Pilani's dedication to sustainability is the Center of Excellence (CoE) in Waste to Energy's creation. This center is an innovative attempt to address environmental issues and foster creativity. The CoE is committed to repurposing agricultural waste to create valuable resources for a range of stakeholders. Agricultural waste is repurposed by the CoE and made available to researchers, innovators, industry, academia, incubators, and entrepreneurs. Establishing core facilities for research and development, testing, and validation—including capabilities for design, engineering, and verification—is another of its main goals. In order to absorb and implement CoE-developed technologies, the CoE provides resources by establishing a cooperative ecosystem that includes researchers, industry players, entrepreneurs, students, NGOs, and farmers.

VC's message



Vice Chancellor of BITS Pilani, Prof. Ramgopal Rao, discussed the development. "This recognition is a testament to BITS Pilani's unwavering commitment to excellence, innovation, and sustainable practices, which has always been our focus." We reaffirm our dedication to promoting a culture of sustainability and global responsibility as we commemorate this milestone. BITS Pilani is unwavering in its commitment to developing the next generation of leaders and making a significant impact on a more resilient and sustainable world.

Through the proposed Semiconductor: Material & Devices Center of Excellence (CoE), BITS Pilani is also putting sustainable practices into practice. With the help of this CoE, BITS Pilani hopes to become India's preeminent university for semiconductor innovation and research. Its main goals are to create professionals prepared for the semiconductor industry, innovative ideas, intellectual property, and research publications, as well as to create an ecosystem (resources, infrastructure, and expertise) for researchers, students, and startups. In addition, the CoE is dedicated to the development of sustainable applications, including energy harvesting, environmental characterization, antimicrobial/antifouling, smart coatings, and smart sensors/biosensors.