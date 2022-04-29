Qlik academic program expands to over 700 universities in India

Underlining its vision to create a data-literate world, Qlik has expanded the Academic Program to over 700 universities and educational institutions across India. Qlik recorded close to a 150 percent uptick in registrations from India in 2021, compared with 2020, it said in a press statement.

In an age where data literacy is slated to be the most in-demand skill by 2030, the Qlik Academic Program provides university lecturers free and ready-to-teach resources, which include instructor-led content, in-class activities, sample data sets and student assignments, all housed in its online self-paced course library, the Qlik Learning Portal. On the student side, Qlik Learning Portal includes hands-on exercises, quick reference guides, assessments, the ability to chat with live instructors, and earn qualifications in the form of certificates and digital badges.

Speaking on the announcement, Pankaj Muthe, Program Manager, Academic Program, APAC, Qlik said, “With 26 percent of global leaders indicating that they would offer a salary increase for candidates that can demonstrate data literacy skills, institutions across India and around the world are looking at how they can provide their students with this sought-after skill. The Qlik Academic Program equips students and organizations with the right tools that will enable them to make data-driven business decisions more confidently.”

The Qlik Academic Program is open to any accredited university-level institution worldwide, including for-profit and non-profit colleges. Leading institutions and universities including the IITs, IIMs, Regional Engineering Colleges (RECs) and premier MBA institutes in India have partnered with the Qlik Academic Program.

Commenting on the program, Hari Balachandran, CEO of ICT Academy which just completed its annual Learnathon initiative shared, “In recent times, we have seen an increase in demand for data sciences and data analytics training programs. Our partnership with Qlik Academic program has been very successful as we are able to offer an industry-endorsed curriculum for our students and enable them to secure gainful employment thereafter.”

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 05:46 PM IST