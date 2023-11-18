Qimpro Felicitates Leaders In Education, Healthcare, Business Space; Nadir Godrej, Samir Somaiya Among Awardees

Samir Somaiya, Nadir Godrej, Girdhar Gyani, Mamta Manglani, Vidya Yeravdekar (L-R) | Special Arrangement

The Qimpro Foundation organized the Qimpro Awards on November 16 to felicitate individual excellence with the Qimpro Platinum Standard, and 'quality leaders' with the Qimpro Gold Standard in business, healthcare and education sectors.

Qimpro Awards are presented in two categories: Qimpro Platinum Standard, to a national statesman for quality, with global footprint; and Qimpro Gold Standard, to a leader who has transformed a specific organization using quality as a strategy.

The 2023 edition of the awards saw Nadir Godrej, the Managing Director of Godrej Industries getting the coveted medal and citation for Qimpro Platinum Standard in Business. Girdhar Gyani, the Director General of Association of Healthcare Providers (AHPI), bagged the medal and citation for Qimpro Platinum Standard in Healthcare.

In the Gold Standard category, Samir Somaiya, the Chancellor of Somaiya Vidyavihar University bagged a medal and citation in the Education category along with Vidya Yeravdekar, the Pro-Chancellor of Symbiosis International University. Mamta Manglani, the Director of Comprehensive Thalassemia Care, Pediatric, Oncology, Hematology and BMT center, got a medal and citation for her contributions to the Healthcare sector.

In their note on education, Mr. Somaiya and Ms. Yeravdekar emphasized on the importance of multi-culturalism in education and the importance of learning different languages. Talking about inclusivity, Somaiya discussed about education being more experiential and the importance of sports and art in the experience. Somaiya emphasized on his belief in being multi-lingual because language, to him, holds a lot of culture.

The Qimpro foundation works towards building a national quality culture in Indian education and healthcare institutions. Conceptualized by the Quality Guru, J. M. Juran, in 1987, the foundation builds quality culture through training, learning and recognition.

