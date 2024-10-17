Punjab TET 2024 Registration Begins; Check Important Details

Punjab TET 2024 | Representative image

The official notice for the December exam cycle of the Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2024 which has been released recently states that candidates who wish to work as teachers in Punjab's government schools can start registering on the official website for the PSTET December 2024 exam. The deadline for submitting applications is set for November 4, 2024. The test is scheduled to take place on December 1, 2024.

Two exams make up the exam: Paper I is for candidates who plan to teach classes I through V, and Paper II is for applicants who want to teach classes VI through VIII.

Eligibility criteria

There is no age restriction to apply for this position. Candidates for PSTET Paper 1 must have passed or be enrolled in the last year of a two-year elementary education diploma, as well as have completed Class 12 with at least 45% of the possible points.

How to apply?

-Visit pstet.pseb.ac.in, the official website. Click the "Online registration for PSTET" link located on the homepage.

-The screen will change to a new page.

-Register and continue with the application form filling.

-Click "Submit" after making the necessary payment.

-Print your application form so you have it for future use.



The Punjab School Education Board administers the PSTET to determine a candidate's eligibility to teach grades I through VIII in Punjab's government schools.