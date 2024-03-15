Punjab Police Opens Registration For 1746 Constable Positions, Apply Now At punjabpolice.gov.in | Unsplash (Representative Image)

The Punjab Police has begun the registration procedure to occupy 1746 openings for Constables in District and Armed Cadre positions, commencing on March 14. Individuals who are interested can apply online via the official websites - punjabpolice.gov.in or iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2024.

The deadline for submitting applications is April 4 at 11.55PM. Candidates will be evaluated through a selection process that includes two Computer Based Tests (CBT), a Physical Screening Test (PST), and a Physical Measurement Test (PMT), as well as a review of their documents.

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply:

Step 1: Visit the official website at punjabpolice.gov.in or iur.ls/punjabpolicerecruitment2024.

Step 2: Click on the registration link displayed on the homepage.

Step 3: Complete the registration process to obtain login credentials and proceed to fill out the application form.

Step 4: Upload the required documents.

Step 5: Make the payment of the application fee and submit the form.

Step 6: Download and print the form for future reference.

Fees

The application fees for General category applicants is ₹1150. Ex-Servicemen (ESM) from Punjab State and their Lineal Descendants are required to pay ₹500. SC/ST applicants from all states and Backward Classes from Punjab State are required to pay ₹650. Similarly, Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) applicants are also required to pay ₹650.