Punjab Police Considers Cancelling FIRs Against Kashmiri Students At Desh Bhagat University; Faculty Booked

Punjab Police has said that it will cancel FIRs against protesting Kashmiri students, who have been raising their voice against shifting their registrations to an unauthorised college within the Desh Bhagat University campus.

The protests have resulted in lathi-charge by Punjab Police, which allegedly left many female Kashmiri students injured or unconscious.

The issue came to light when a batch of students, registered in DBU, found that they have been transferred to Sardar Lal Singh College located within the campus.

Students had also protested about a similar issue last year but stopped their agitations over promises that their concerns will be resolved.

With the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA) writing to Union Minister for Health and Medical Education Mansukh Mandaviya and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, the state government has also set up a committee comprising of administration officials, police, and university members.

According to JKSA convenor, Nasir Khuehami, 70 Kashmiri students have already been enrolled to Sardar Lal Singh College without their permission or consent.

"This unilateral move by the university has been ongoing since last year when around 500 students from Jammu and Kashmir, pursuing various paramedical courses at DBU found themselves caught in a situation beyond their control," Khuehami said in a statement.