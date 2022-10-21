Punjab NEET UG Counselling 2022: Round 1 Merit list to be out tomorrow; here's how to check

Representational image |

The Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 1 final merit list is going to be declared by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS) tomorrow, October 22, 2022. Candidates can check and download their through the official website- bfuhs.ac.in.

According to the schedule, the Punjab NEET UG counselling 2022 round 1 choice-filling process will is set to begin on October 23 and end on October 27, 2022. The round 1 seat allotment process will be conducted between October 28 to October 31. The allotment result will then be declared on November 2.

Here's how to check the Punjab NEET UG 2022 Round 1 final merit list:

Visit the official website - bfuhs.ac.in.

On the homepage select the Punjab NEET UG 2022 final merit list link.

Key in the required details and select Submit.

The merit list will appear on your screen.

Download the Punjab NEET UG 2022 round 1 final merit list and get a hard copy for further use.

The Punjab NEET UG counselling takes place every year for admission to the undergraduate medical and dental programmes in Punjab.