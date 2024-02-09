Punjab National Bank Announces 1025 Specialist Officer Openings For 2024 Recruitment

Representative image

The Punjab National Bank has announced the PNB SO Recruitment 2024 on its official website, www.pnbindia.in. This recruitment aims to fill 1025 job openings for roles such as Credit Officer, Forex Manager, Cyber Security Manager, and Senior Manager.

The Punjab National Bank has released a job announcement for 1025 openings for Specialist Officers in 2024. Based on the information in the PDF notification, the online test is tentatively planned for March/April 2024. The hiring process includes an online test and a face-to-face interview.

The process of registering online has started, and individuals who are interested can submit their application forms until February 25, 2024. For more details about PNB SO Recruitment 2024, applicants can check out the article below.

Candidates should use the given direct link to access the PNB SO Recruitment 2024 Notification PDF in order to acquire crucial details such as exam dates and eligibility criteria.

Follow Below Steps To apply For PNB SO Recruitment 2024

Step 1: Go to the official website of PNB.

Step 2: Select Recruitment and then proceed to Apply Online.

Step 3: Sign up using your current email address and phone number.

Step 4: Enter your login details.

Step 5: Complete the necessary information in the application form with precision.

Step 6: Submit all required paperwork in the specified layout.

Step 7: Submit the application fee through the online payment method.

Step 8: Now, make a hard copy of the application form for future use.