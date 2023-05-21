Punjab: Former CM Channi awarded PhD degree in Political Science

Punjab's former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was awarded a PhD degree at the 70th convocation of Panjab University. | PTI

Chandigarh: Punjab's former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi was awarded a PhD degree at the 70th convocation of Panjab University here on Saturday.



The senior Congress leader now holds a Doctorate of Philosophy in Political Science.



After receiving the degree from the varsity's Vice Chancellor Renu Vig, Channi took to Twitter and said, "Today marks a significant milestone in my academic journey as I proudly hold my PhD in Political Science from Panjab University, Chandigarh. Grateful for the incredible support from my advisors, mentors, and loved ones throughout this journey."



Channi's research topic was 'Indian National Congress: A study of central organisation and electoral strategies in the Lok Sabha elections since 2004'.



The former CM started his PhD programme in 2017.



Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar was the chief guest at the convocation ceremony.



A total of 502 PhD and 312 post-graduate degrees were given to students.



Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Union Minister Som Prakash and Punjab Cabinet Minister Harjot Singh were also present at the event.



Channi had lost from Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats in the 2022 Punjab Assembly polls.



In September 2021, Channi succeeded Amarinder Singh following the latter's unceremonious exit as the chief minister of Punjab.

