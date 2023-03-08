Punjab education minister urges teachers to enroll their children in government schools

e-Paper Get App
The minister said he is following the vision of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and continuously striving to provide qualitative education to students by making the school education system up to date.

PTIUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 12:23 AM IST
article-image
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains | ANI

Chandigarh: Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains on Monday urged all the teachers and principals of the department to enrol their children in government schools.

In a letter to government teachers, school heads and teachers' associations, Bains said, "Let us be a part of the efforts being made by Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann to make the state 'Rangla (vibrant) Punjab'".

He said he is very happy to see the dedication of the teachers towards 'Mission 100 per cent'.

He said he is very happy to see the dedication of the teachers towards 'Mission 100 per cent'.

The scheme is aimed at empowering schools to achieve 100 per cent results.

Referring to the admission campaign, Bains said its purpose is not only to increase the number of students but to also restore the confidence of the common people by connecting the society with government schools.





