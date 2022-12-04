Punjab: Education Minister Bains starts 'Mission 100%' campaign; motivates students for exams

e-Paper Get App
Bains and other senior officials of the department spoke to students and teachers in a session.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, December 04, 2022, 09:54 PM IST
Punjab School Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains | ANI
Chandigarh: On Saturday, Punjab school education minister Harjot Singh Bains started 'Mission-100%: Give Your Best'. An official statement from the state education department read, “The motive of this campaign is to encourage students from government schools to attain best results during 8, 10 and 12 exams and eliminate the fear of exams from their minds.”

Bains and other senior officials of the department spoke to students and teachers in a session, which was live streamed on EDUSAT, YouTube and Facebook.

Bains mentioned that under the campaign, three groups would be formed. “The first group will cover those students who have scored less than 40% marks during weekly tests, while the second group will comprise those who gained between 40 and 80% marks, and the third group will cover those who scored 80% or more during weekly tests. Buddy groups would also be formed with inclusion of weak and bright students. In order to achieve the desired results of the mission, the teachers will conduct special classes before or after the zero period or school hours according to their convenience,” Bains said.

Bains further stated that appreciation letters would also be given to teachers and school heads who will provide excellent services by taking action under the campaign in its true spirit.

A similar campaign 'Mission Shatpratishat' was kicked-off in the state earlier during Congress government.

