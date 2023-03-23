Pune engineer with Ivy League MBA, new Starbucks Indian-origin CEO is an academic ‘goal’; here’s why

Laxman Narasimhan is the new CEO of the world’s largest chain of coffee house, Starbucks | Twitter @Wharton

A Polyglot with two Master’s degrees from the University of Pennsylvania, (an ivy league institute) Laxman Narasimhan is the new CEO of the world’s largest chain of coffee house, Starbucks.

Educational qualifications

He holds a degree in Mechanical Engineering from the College of Engineering, Pune (COEP). He has an MA in German and International Studies from The Lauder Institute at the University of Pennsylvania. He also has an MBA in Finance from The Wharton School at The University of Pennsylvania.

Languages Known:

According to Starbuck's official website, Laxman speaks six languages (English, German, three Indian languages, and conversational Spanish), and has experience working globally across the private sector, public sector and social sector.

Other associations

“He is a trustee of the Brookings Institution, a member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a member of the UK Prime Minister’s Build Back Better Council and a member of Verizon’s Board of Directors," Starbucks said on its website.

Recent controversy

A strike by unionised Starbucks baristas against the company's alleged anti-union coercion was planned on Wednesday at approximately 100 cafes.

While the company has named its new CEO, Laxman Narasimhan replacing Howard Schultz. The first job at hand for the Indian-origin CEO is to resolve the matter of the employees so that they can resume their position as soon as possible.

BOOM: Starbucks workers from 100+ stores are on strike today demanding they stop union-busting and give better contracts to their workers!#StarbucksShareholders #UnionsForAll pic.twitter.com/xkJJ9jurTl — Scott Dworkin (@funder) March 22, 2023

Read Also Starbucks names Pune-born Laxman Narasimhan as new CEO