PU LLB 2024 Admit Card Out, Download NOW!

Siksha MUpdated: Monday, June 10, 2024, 04:56 PM IST
article-image
Representative Image/Freepik

Today, June 10, is the date that the Bachelor of Laws (LLB) admit card was released by Punjab University, Chandigarh. Through the official website, cetpg.puchd.ac.in, candidates who register for the exam can download their PU LLB 2024 admit card.

June 23 is the day of the PU LLB 2024 admission exam.

How to download?

The PU LLB 2024 admit card may only be downloaded by candidates using their login information, which includes their password and login ID.

-Visit uglaw.puchd.ac.in, the Panjab University's official website.
-Look for and select the "PU LLB 2024 admit card" link from the homepage.
-Enter your password and registered login ID as soon as a new window appears.

-The PU LLB 2024 admit card will show up on the screen shortly after logging in.
-Verify and get the ticket for the hall.

article-image

The PU LLB 2024 admission card will provide information about the candidate, including name, roll number, exam date, time, exam centre name, address, and instructions for the day of the exam. On the day of the exam, candidates who do not have their admit card will not be permitted to take the entrance exam.

PU LLB 2024

The PU LLB 2024 test preliminary answer key will be released on June 28th, following the exam. Up until June 30, candidates will have the chance to challenge the answer key. The tentative date for the release of the PU LLB 2024 result is July 15.

Panjab University administers the PU LLB entrance test for admission to its three-year LLB courses as well as the five-year BA LLB and BCom LLB programmes provided in its constituent colleges and law department.

